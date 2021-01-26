The Royer Family of Lititz wishes to celebrate the life of one of their own. In the early morning hours of Saturday, January 23, 2021, Brian Lamar Royer passed on to the next life after a brief illness. Brian, born July 10, 1964, to Roy R. Royer and Rhoda A. Royer (Donmoyer) of Ephrata, was the youngest sibling of the family. He left the Lititz area shortly after high school and, after a brief marriage and the birth of his first child, entered the Coast Guard and continued his career in the Clearwater/Largo area of Florida for the rest of his life on Earth.
Brian is survived by his wife, Angela Roberts, of Largo, Florida; three children, Erin St. Esprit (Chad), Florida, Heather Royer, Florida, and Michael Royer, Tennessee. He is survived by four grandchildren, Alyssa St. Esprit and Julian St. Esprit, Katelyne Copeland, and Kylee Royer, all of Florida. Brian is also survived by his two brothers and four sisters, Sandra Yeagley (Gary) of Lancaster, PA, Chris Summers (Nevin) of Leola, PA, Victoria Stone (Michael) of New Cumberland, Roger Royer (Jill) of Lancaster, PA, RoseMarie Dunlap of Hagerstown, MD, and Lowell Royer (Barbara) of Shippensburg, PA. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Stacy Lenox, Scott Summers, Shawn Hockenbrocht, Keith Hockenbrocht, Lindsay Prayer, Jennifer Henkel, Dylan Royer, Thomas Royer, Ryan Royer, all of PA, and Holly Jeans, of MD. Brian also has many great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as family and friends in PA, MD and FL.
Brian was honorably discharged from the U.S. Coast Guard. Brian was an avid and passionate Miami Dolphin fan, although sometimes too passionate. He loved living near the water in Florida, fishing, swimming, camping and being with his family and friends. He was a best friend, second father, confident and best brother to us all that knew him.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, you can make a donation in his name to the American Cancer Society, ASPCA, Wounded Warriors, or other cause you believe was passionate to him. Funeral Services by Florida Family Cremations.