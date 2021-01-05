Brian L. Kaylor, 63, of Mount Joy, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, December 31, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Glenn L. and Ruth Geib Kaylor. He was the husband of Beverly A. Rinier Kaylor for 37 years on June 23.
Brian attended Glossbrenner United Methodist Church in Mount Joy. He was a 1976 graduate of Donegal High School and studied HVAC at Lancaster County Vo-Tech. After graduation, he started a lifelong career as an HVAC technician working for Kirchoff Plumbing and Heating in Neffsville.
Brian had a interest in owning and restoring various muscle cars over the years. He also enjoyed different types of auto racing from driving micro midgets at the Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway in Brickerville, to watching sprint car and NASCAR races. His favorite drivers were Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Dale Earnhart, Jr. He also enjoyed attending car shows. As a boy, he was involved in the scouting program and played football on a midget league and into high school.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Brooke A. Kaylor of Tamaqua; three siblings, Lois Jane Jones of Lancaster, Glenn E. Kaylor of Lancaster; and Caroll Ann Pennypacker of Lititz; and his father-in-law, Robert L. Rinier of Quarryville. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jay M. Kaylor, and his mother-in-law, Irene Rinier.
Services are private. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, 713 Church Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
