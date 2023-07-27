Brian L. Graybill, 65, of Lancaster, passed away at home on July 24, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Doris Graybill and the late Christian Graybill. He was the devoted husband of Jeanette (Green) Graybill for over 42 years.
He was a muscle car enthusiast, who enjoyed working on cars and listening to a wide variety of music. Most importantly, he treasured spending time with his friends and family. If you knew Brian, you loved him, and you were sure to get a good belly laugh from his crazy sense of humor.
He will be sorely missed by his wife, Jeanette; mother, Doris; children, Kristy Graybill of Philadelphia, Jay Graybill of Manheim, and Deanna Graybill of Lancaster; a sister, Karin Enck, wife of Ken of Manheim; a grandpuppy and grandkitty; as well as many close friends. He was preceded in passing by his father and a brother, Christian Graybill, Jr.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 10 AM 12 PM at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. A Celebration of Brian's life will be held following the viewing. A private interment will take place at Pequea Evangelical Congregational Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude or Hospice & Community Care.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com