Brian L. Aukamp, 58, of Mount Nebo, unexpectedly passed away at his home on Saturday, February, 26, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Sharon L. (Sellers) Aukamp for 36 years, and was a loving father to Emily E. Aukamp.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Pauline M. (Irvin) Aukamp.
Brian was a 1981 graduate of Penn Manor High School, where he also attended Lancaster County CTC for carpentry. He was employed by Paul Risk Associates as a carpenter for 25 years. Most recently he was employed by Tucquan Property Services for lawn maintenance and landscaping.
In his younger years, Brian was an avid fast-pitch softball player, for both the Mount Nebo and Quarryville Merchants softball teams. More than just an occupation, Brian had a love for carpentry, enjoying being able to use his creative mind and artistic eye. In his spare time, Brian enjoyed hunting, singing, and his Father's Day tradition with Emily of racing go-carts. Being a man of faith, he had a heart for serving at his church, Mount Nebo UMC, where he was a life-long member.
In addition to his wife, Brian is survived by a daughter, Emily E. Aukamp, of Mount Nebo; a brother, William C. Aukamp, of New Providence; sisters, Joyce M. Seats, wife of James, of Lancaster, and Esther J. McGinnes, wife of John, of Nottingham; and a sister-in-law, Cheryl A. Aukamp, wife of the late Elwood E. Aukamp, of Quarryville.
A Celebration of Brian's life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mount Nebo United Methodist Church, 673 Martic Heights Drive, Pequea, PA 17565, with a time to visit with the family immediately following the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brian's memory to Mount Nebo United Methodist Church Development Fund (Memo: Brain Aukamp Memorial) at the above church address.
