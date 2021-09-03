Brian K. Welsh, 54, of Manheim passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Edward G., Sr. and Nora Wilson Welsh. He was the loving husband of Heather A. Engle Welsh and they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary this past February.
Brian was a truck driver for Crowe Transportation Services, Elizabethtown. His interests included fishing, trucking, tinkering with car engines and he loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Lauren Grady of Lancaster and Michael Welsh at home; four siblings: Edward, Jr. husband of Bonnie Welsh of Middletown, Denise Welsh-Barndt wife of Brian Barndt of East Petersburg, Connie wife of Stephen Oravec of Wiconisco and Rick husband of Denise Welsh of Mount Joy; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a nephew, Shane Zimmerman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Brian's memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM.
Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 5:30 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Brian's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com