Brian K. Dyer, 62 of East Petersburg, PA passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born on March 10, 1960 to the late R. Kenneth and Joanne E. (Brendle) Dyer.
Brian had a love for nature and animals and was often found spending his time outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed doing so with his family and friends. He had a special fondness for the family cabin in East Waterford, Juniata County and cherished his time spent in the mountains. He enjoyed the many friendships he developed over the years both at home and at the cabin and was happy to entertain his friends. He also enjoyed working on both his own trucks and as a diesel mechanic.
Brian was predeceased by his parents. He took care of his mother's memorial garden in East Petersburg for many years and deeply missed her.
Brian is survived by two aunts, Phyllis (Brendle) Waters and Estelle (Harrison) Brendle as well as cousins and their children. Brian lived his life as he wanted and on his own terms.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later time.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
