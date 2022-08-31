Brian K. Aston, 51, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was the husband of Shirl L. Gesford Aston. He was born in Columbia, son of William and Betty Westenheffer Aston.
Surviving in addition to his wife, and parents, one son: Brandon K. (Amanda) Aston. One daughter: Makayla Campbell. Twelve grandchildren and three step-sons. Also, four brothers.
The Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
