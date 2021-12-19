Brian K. Ament of Jarvis Rd., Lancaster passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 after a battle with COVID. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Edna H. Ament Fitzkee of Willow St. and the late Donald W. Ament. Brian was a fabrication supervisor at High Steel Structures. He enjoyed fishing, boating and other outdoor activities and spending time with his friends and family
He will be lovingly missed by his mother; his children, David (Missy), Matthew (Sara), and Jesse (Emily); his fiancée, Chris; two grandchildren, Mace and Luke; and brothers Donald (Laurie) and Scott.
A small service for family and close friends will be held at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola on Wed. Dec. 22 at 6 PM. It is requested that masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
