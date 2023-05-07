Brian Francis Walkuskie, 59, passed away at his Manheim Township home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after a long illness. He was born in Reading, the son of the late Francis "Frank" J. and Mary Jacqueline (Hornung) Walkuskie.
A Manheim Township High School graduate, Brian currently worked as a chef at Quips Pub. He has worked as a cook and chef at several restaurants and hotels in Lancaster County. He previously owned It's All Good Caf at 22 East Orange Street in Lancaster.
Brian's passion for cooking allowed him to do what he loved, working. He lived a full life and built many friendships through his frequent humorous quips. When not creating his infamous delicious recipes or sharing laughs, he enjoyed vacationing in Stone Harbor, NJ, driving fast cars or motorcycles, and spending time with his family, especially his nephews.
Surviving Brian are his sisters, Catherine Hartung of Delaware, Anne T. Hill, wife of Jere of Lancaster, and nephews Darren Hill of Lancaster and Austin Hill of Buffalo, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brian's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association. P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 American Diabetes Association | Research, Education, Advocacy
Brian's family will greet guests from 10-11 AM, followed by a celebration of his life at 11 AM, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Private interment will be in St. Patrick Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville, PA.
