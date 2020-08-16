Brian Edward Studenroth

Brian E. Studenroth, 69, of Columbia died early Wednesday morning at his home after a lengthy illness. Born in Columbia he was the son of the late William E. and Reba McBride Studenroth. Brian graduated in 1968 from Hempfield High School and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1969. He served as a machinist mate nuclear power plant operator on the nuclear submarine USS FOX and was honorably discharged in 1975. He was employed by NTN-BCA Corporation in Lititz, PA as a fabricating machinist. Brian led a quality control team and also volunteered as a coordinator of the American Cancer Society Daffodils day for NTN-BCA.
Brian was an avid reader and enjoyed his Volvo cars. He also enjoyed fishing and hanging out with his brother Skylar and buddies. He is survived by his daughter Cori, wife of Scott Steiner, sister Valerie, wife of Christopher Eck, brother Craig, husband of Cheryl and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by brothers Skylar Studenroth and Gene Mower.
At Brian's request, there will be no funeral services. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
