Brian E. Miller, 54, of York, passed away suddenly from a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was a son of Gerald L. and Rita M. (Rudy) Miller of Manheim.
Brian was a 1985 graduate of Manheim Central. For the past 25 years he worked as a maintenance mechanic at the Harley Davidson plant in York.
He attended a Bible study in York, was an avid bicyclist, loved riding his Harley, and was a great outdoorsman. He was a man with a huge heart and will be missed greatly by family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his parents are three siblings, Terry L. Miller of Manheim, Randy A. (Amy) Miller of Texas, and Sharon L. (Bill) Morris of Tioga County, PA, along with numerous cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 21 at 11:00 AM at Lake View Bible Church, 383 Lake View Dr., Manheim 17545. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive guests at a public viewing held at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the funeral beginning Thursday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
