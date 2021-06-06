Brian D. "Wertzy" Wertz, departed this life on his 60th birthday, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Sherry Lynn (Ryno) Wertz, with whom he shared 27 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Chester R. and Jacklyn D. (Worth) Wertz, of Willow Street.
Brian was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1980. He had a self-taught talent for maintenance and repair, working in facility maintenance for over 30 years. He was employed by Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn for the last 13 years.
Brian was an active and faithful member of Quarryville Fire Company for the past 25 years. He dedicated his life to serving the community he cherished and used his woodworking and maintenance skills to improve the abilities of the fire company. He was always there to lend a hand and could always be counted on. Prior to becoming a member at Quarryville Fire Company, he was a member of Rawlinsville Fire Company for 15 years. Brian enjoyed woodworking and carpentry in his spare time, as well as spending time with his family. He was a very loving and helpful son, father, grandfather, and husband.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his daughters, Jessica Gura, of Jacksonville, NC, and Tabitha Hess (Jason), of New Providence; brother, Craig Wertz (Cindy), of Intercourse; sister, Diane Levenson, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Christian, Jazmyn, and Bryanna Hess, and Bryan (Garrett) and McKenna Gura. He was also very fond of his parents' Irish Setter, Raini, who had preceded him in death.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Quarryville Fire Company, 217 East State Street, Quarryville, PA 17566. Viewings will be held at the fire company on Wednesday evening, June 9, from 6 – 8 p.m. and on Thursday, June 10, from 10 – 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brian's memory to the Quarryville Fire Company, P.O. Box 143, Quarryville, PA 17566.
