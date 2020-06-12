Brian Carl Buser, age 41, died June 7, 2020, in Longs, South Carolina.
Born on August, 31, 1978, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Robert and Cheryl Johnson Buser.
Brian worked designing water features and landscaping. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, listing to music, and especially spending time with his daughter.
Brian is survived by his daughter, Audrena Buser of Lancaster, PA; a brother, Stephen Buser and his parents.
Services will be private with the family. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area.
