Brian Buckwalter, 58, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John Buckwalter and Kathryn (DeCarlo) Fasman. He was the husband of Allison (Todd) Buckwalter.
He proudly served as a Food Service Specialist in the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps. He worked as a chef for many local restaurants in the area before pursuing his passion for cars as a mechanic.
Brian loved the Lord and all things living.
Brian is survived by his four children, five brothers, one sister and a host of loving extended family members.
A Celebration of Brian’s Life will be held at 2:30PM on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends will be received from 1-2:30PM at the funeral home on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brian’s memory may be made to the YWCA of Greater Harrisburg Veterans Department, 1101 Market St., Harrisburg, PA 17103. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com