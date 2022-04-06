Brian "Book" Lee Buchter, 64, of Lititz died Sunday morning, April 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, after a battle with cancer.
Brian had many talents. He was a professional autobody painter, an amazing handy man and was a great chef! He had a passion for dogs, and they all loved him. He had a contagious laugh and was a great storyteller.
There will be a celebration of life at Sunfish Pond Picnic Area located at visitors center at Middle Creek Wildlife Preserve, May 1st between 12pm-2pm.
