Brian Ball, 27, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on November 19th, 2022 at LGH with his loving family at his side after his courageous battle with anorexia. Brian's keen intellect, sharp wit, striking blue eyes, and abundant kindness will be greatly missed.
Born in Lancaster in 1995, Brian graduated from Manheim Township HS, class of 2014, where he competed on the cross country and swim teams. Brian excelled academically and demonstrated a passion for the sciences. He attended Muhlenberg College in Allentown as a biochemistry major, serving as a biology department tutor and playing ultimate frisbee.
A fitness enthusiast, Brian loved to hike and spend time outdoors. He enjoyed camping with family and friends, vacations at the Jersey Shore, and trips to his grandfather's cabin for family reunions. Brian's nature was truly caring and sensitive. He volunteered at local hospitals helping to comfort and make lives easier for patients.
Brian struggled for over a decade with his eating disorder. While the overwhelming intensity and duration of treatments took an enormous toll, he forever remained committed in his desire to support other young people suffering from this terrible illness.
Brian is survived by his parents, Michael and Lisa Ball of Lancaster, sister Katie of Philadelphia, brother Stephen of Houston, TX, his twin brother Matthew of Lancaster, and devoted grandparents Thomas and Amelia Radziwon of Pittsburgh, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins across eight states. Brian was preceded in death by his adoring grandparents Harry and Catherine Ball.
There will be a visitation on Friday, November 25th from 5 PM-7 PM at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. The family will also receive visitors on Saturday, November 26th at 10 AM at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Brian's memory can be made to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD) at https://anad.org/donate/.