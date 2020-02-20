Brian B. Webster, 92, of Ephrata, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away after a short illness at Ephrata WellSpan Hospital on February 17, 2020. Born in Little Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Henry C. Webster and Edith K. (Bliss) Webster and husband to the late Joan (Glazebrook) Webster, who passed in 2012.
As a child, Brian's family moved repeatedly across New York State to follow Henry's job as a Kinney Shoes store manager. Brian graduated from East High School in 1945 and started classes at the University of Rochester. At age 17 Brian enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He returned to Rochester following his discharge in 1947 and began working in Trust Operations with Genesee Valley Union Bank (later renamed Marine Midland Bank). He attended Rochester Business Institute, taking AIB courses. After completing a Bachelor degree at SUNY-Brockport he was promoted to Vice President. Brian worked at Marine Midland Bank (now known as HSBC) for 37 years. Following his retirement from the bank, he worked at Lumsden & McCormick in Buffalo.
Organized and detailed, Brian enjoyed advanced crossword puzzles, studying family genealogy, and classical music. He and his wife enjoyed traveling to England and Western Canada to visit with Joan's side of the family. They loved their annual family reunion and B&B's in the Finger Lakes. Brian was also an avid blood donor and has donated over 25 gallons of blood. Brian was incredibly supportive of his children in all their endeavors and was very proud of them.
Brian was an active member of the Episcopal church serving as a vestryman and church treasurer at St Mark's and St John's Episcopal (Rochester) and St Michael and All Angels (Buffalo).
He is survived by his children; Bruce Webster (Rachael) and Leslie Kresse, grandchildren; Daniel, Matthew (Rika), Joanna, and John (Stephanie) Kresse, Jack (Beth), Clay (Mesel), Luke (Tawna), and Ethan (Brittany Ritter) Webster, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Brian is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Joan and his sister Alice Webster.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30am at the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 9:30.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army at 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, Virginia 22313 or at https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
