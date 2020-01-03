Brian A. Royer, 56, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, January 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown as a result of complications sustained in an automobile accident three years prior. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Donald A. and Betty A. Wanamaker Royer.
Following graduation from Ephrata High School in 1981, Brian enlisted in the United States Army. He served his country as a private first class in the 4th Infantry. He excelled in his unit as an expert dragon gunner and marksman. Among other jobs, he worked as a heating and air conditioning technician.
A pyrotech, Brian entertained himself and others with his magnificent fireworks displays. He was also a member of a rocket launching club in Southeastern PA. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, but was most at home when he was on the ocean deep sea fishing. He also had a knack for refinishing reclaimed furniture and he beautifully restored a 1967 Mustang.
He is survived by a son, Brandon A. Royer, son of Karen Wade Royer, both of Ephrata; and 10 siblings, Cindy L., wife of Tony Mercer, of Lancaster, Scott A. Royer of La Mesa, CA, Kim M. Lawton of San Antonio, TX, Beth A., wife of Jay Gainer, of Manheim, Lisa Sue Royer of Maui, HI, Eric T., husband of Debbie Royer, of Newark, DE, Daniel Royer, David Royer, and Kate Royer, all of York, and Elizabeth, wife of Will Downs, of Lancaster.
A graveside service will be held on Monday morning, January 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Please meet at the administrative building at 8:45 AM. There will be no public viewing. The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. To view a webcast of the service beginning Tuesday or to express a condolence with the family, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com
