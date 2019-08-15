Brian A. Bendel, 69, of Denver, passed away on August 11, 2019 at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia.
He was the husband of Harriet F. (Heath) Bendel. Together they celebrated 34 years of marriage.
Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Stanford F. and Catherine E. (Addis) Bendel.
Brian attended Reading High School and Wyoming Seminary in Kingstown, PA. Upon graduation, Brian attended Kutztown University. He went on to work as a finance manager for various car dealerships, including Ludwick Motors, Manderbach Ford, and Masano Auto Group, where he last worked. Brian enjoyed car related hobbies, especially watching IndyCar racing and driving his own cars. He was well known to be an avid golfer and will be remembered for his love for his cats.
Brian was predeceased by his brother, Barry A. Bendel.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Bruce A. Bendel, husband of Linda S. of Sudbury, MA and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 12:00PM. The family will receive friends and relatives from 11-12:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.
Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Service of Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com