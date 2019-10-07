Brett T. Brown

Brett T. Brown

Brett T. Brown, 21, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Reading. Surviving is his father, Brett A. Brown and his significant other, Roberta Upton, of Mountville; his mother, Dee Ann Williams and her significant other Tim McMullen of Elizabethtown. Surviving in addition to his parents is a sister, Amanda Brown, paternal grandmother, Bonnie wife of Gerry Detz, paternal grandfather, Donald R. Brown, and maternal grandfather, Thomas W. Williams III. Preceding him in death is a maternal grandmother, Betty Lou Hackman Williams.

Services for Brett will be private. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Buch Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.

216 S Broad St.
Lititz, PA 17543
717-626-2464
www.buchfuneral.com

Sign up for our newsletter