Brett T. Brown, 21, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Reading. Surviving is his father, Brett A. Brown and his significant other, Roberta Upton, of Mountville; his mother, Dee Ann Williams and her significant other Tim McMullen of Elizabethtown. Surviving in addition to his parents is a sister, Amanda Brown, paternal grandmother, Bonnie wife of Gerry Detz, paternal grandfather, Donald R. Brown, and maternal grandfather, Thomas W. Williams III. Preceding him in death is a maternal grandmother, Betty Lou Hackman Williams.
Services for Brett will be private. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com