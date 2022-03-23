Brent D. Hohman, 51, of Lancaster, surrendered to God on March 21, 2022 surrounded by his wife and children after a short battle with stage 4 lung cancer.
Brent enjoyed NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys and concerts. He loved being at the races and spending time with his wife, family and friends. He will always be remembered as the jokester of the pack.
Brent is survived by his wife Melissa and his 4 children: Jesse Homan of Akron, Joshua Hohman of Akron, Brandi Peelor of New Holland and Brooke Ressel of Washington Boro. He is also survived by his parents Bary and Jean Hohman; his pride and joy grandchildren: Kynzlee and Stellan; his favorite aunt Carol Anderson of Maryland; his sister Ursula Hohman of Lancaster and nephew Bryce.
A Celebration of Brent's Life for family and friends will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
