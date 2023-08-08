Brent Allen Pennell, 50, of New Providence, entered into rest on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Margaret L. (Graver) Pennell and the late Allen E. Pennell.
Brent was a skilled carpenter for Murry Communities in Lancaster. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and 4-wheeling. He also enjoyed reading.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by siblings, Brian K. Pennell of New Providence and Brenda Lee wife of Michael Keim of Beaver, PA; 3 nieces, 2 nephews, and a great niece.
Brent's Memorial Service will take place on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Memories can be shared at dewalds.com.
