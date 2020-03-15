Brennan E. Lied

Brennan Eugene Lied, 25, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Pennsylvania following a crash.
Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on July 17, 1994, Brennan was the treasured son of Brent E. Lied, of Denver, and Paulla Zimmerman (Lied), of Lehighton. He was engaged to be married to his fiancée and great love Carly Gill, of Lansdale, whom he had recently proposed to in June 2019.
Brennan was an alumnus of Garden Spot High School and Drexel University, where he majored in Criminal Justice and graduated with honors. He went on to attend and graduate from Temple University Municipal Police Academy (Ambler) in 2019, receiving class recognition for the Top Gun Award.
He proudly fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a member of law enforcement, beginning his service as a police officer at East Earl Township Police Department. He later joined the East Cocalico Township Police Department, and felt honored to protect and serve the community where he was born and where his Lied family had generational roots.
A devoted son, brother, fiancé, cousin, friend and member of his community, Brennan touched so many lives through his thoughtfulness, generosity and public service. Throughout his life, he pursued numerous and varied personal passions - camping, fishing, skiing, surfing, bicycling, tennis, photography, cars - he was always working on a new project and helping others with their own.
He is survived by his fiancée, Carly Gill, parents Brent E. Lied (partner Cristiane Dos Santos) and Paulla Zimmerman (married to Charlie Zimmerman), sister Kendra Lied (partner Shane Sauder), paternal grandmother June Lied Krafft, and maternal grandparents Dave and Fay Peachey. In addition, he is survived by his many cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Stacey Lied Welsh, and grandfathers, Eugene Lied and Arnold Krafft.
A Celebration of Brennan's Life will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Road, Stevens, PA 17578. Family and friends will be received from 12PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a financial contribution or registering with the Gift of Life donor program, to reflect Brennan's own example, or making a donation to a police charity.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »