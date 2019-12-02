Brendon M. Duke, 25, passed away in Reading, PA, on November 26, 2019. At the time of his death he was employed as a foundry worker at Cast-Rite Metal Company in Birdsboro, PA.
Brendon loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, playing rugby, and most recently, country music.
He is survived by his father, Timothy M. Duke and his wife Penny, Seven Valleys; mother, Denise Halterman Duke, Columbia; paternal grandparents, Abram O., Jr. and Rose Duke; girlfriend, Katelyn Warnke and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends may view and remember Brendon on Thursday, November 5, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.