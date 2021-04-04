Brendan F. Landis, 55, of Rohrerstown and formerly of Lancaster city and Millerstown, Perry County, PA died Thursday May 14, 2020 at LGH from complications of a stroke he had in November. Brendan was the son of the late Maureen McFadden Landis and Stanley F. Landis. He was a technician at Landis Equipment of Rohrerstown.
He is survived by siblings Stanley S. Landis, Lancaster; Kathleen Landis of Doylestown, PA (Jim Althouse) and their children Dillon and Michaela Althouse; Eileen Landis of Sarasota, FL.; Kevin Landis of Rohrerstown and his children, Karen Marie, Judy, and Allen Landis, and Susan Landis Layton wife of Richard Layton. He is also survived by his best friends, Walt Clawson and Jimmy McFadden.
Brendan graduated from Greenwood High School in Millerstown, Perry County where he played Varsity baseball, and Cumberland-Perry Vo-Ag. He loved fishing and auto racing, having attended the Brickyard 400 on multiple occasions and was a regular at Dover Speedway.
Interment will be at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery in Bausman on Thursday, April 8 2021 following a 10:15 AM Mass at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
