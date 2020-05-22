Brendan F. Landis, 55, of Rohrerstown and formerly of Lancaster City and Millerstown, Perry County, PA, died Thursday, May 14th at LGH. Born in Lancaster to Maureen McFadden Landis and the late Stanley F. Landis.
He was a technician at Landis Equipment of Rohrerstown.
Besides his mother he is survived by siblings, Stanley S. Landis of Lancaster; Kathleen Landis of Doylestown, PA married to Jim Althouse, and their children, Dillon and Michaela; Eileen Landis of Sarasota, FL.; Kevin Landis of Rohrerstown and his children, Karen Marie, Judy, and Allen Landis, and Susan Landis Layton wife of Richard Layton. He is also survived by his best friends, Walt Clawson and Jimmy McFadden.
Brendan graduated from Greenwood High School in Millerstown, Perry County where he played Varsity baseball, and Cumberland-Perry Vo-Ag. He loved fishing and auto racing, having attended the Brickyard 400 on multiple occasions and was a regular at Dover Speedway.
There will be no service due to current health restrictions. Interment will be at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery in Bausman.
