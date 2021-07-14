Brenda S. Stuckey, 74, of Lititz, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother; died peacefully at home on Monday, July 12, 2021. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Brentwood S. and Marilyn Snyder Shunk. She was the loving wife of the Reverend Dr. Gene R. Stuckey, Sr. and they would have observed their 52nd wedding anniversary in August of this year. Brenda graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Elizabethtown College; and continued her education receiving a Nursing Degree from Lankenau Hospital in Philadelphia where she placed first in her graduating class. Through the years Brenda had an extensive nursing career working with the staff at Lankenau Hospital, Lititz Family Practice, Lancaster General Hospital, York Hospital, and Homecare Hospice in Western Pennsylvania. She was an active and faithful member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lititz. Her interests included: crocheting, quilting, and traveling with her husband to all 50 states and seven continents. Brenda's life-long passion was her family; and she cherished all the time she could share with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband Gene, Sr. are three sons: Gene R. "John" Stuckey, Jr., husband of Kristin Anderson of St. Charles, IL and their children: Ellie and Maddie, Daniel S., husband of Sarah Stuckey of San Jose, CA and their children: Cassidy and Cole, Matthew S., husband of Melody Stuckey of Lititz and their children, Travis and Kayla, and a brother, Brentwood S. II, husband of Mary Jean Shunk of Tannersville.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Brenda's Memorial Service at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 West Orange Street, Lititz, on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM with the Reverend Robert J. Myallis officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Machpelah Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Those desiring may send contributions in Brenda's memory to: St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543, or Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202, or National Park Foundation, Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 17394, Baltimore, MD 21298-9450. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
