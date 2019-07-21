Brenda S. Rankin, 59, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert J. and Irene F. (Meeks) Rankin.
Brenda graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1978. Prior to her disability, she worked as a Personal Caregiver at Conestoga View in Lancaster for more than 20 years. She enjoyed dancing, word search puzzles, and doing makeup, but most importantly loved spending time with her children and grandchildren; her grandchildren meant the world to her. She was an amazing mother & grandmother who enjoyed life.
Surviving Brenda are two daughters, Evelisa Benning, wife of Joseph, and Andrea Rankin, both of Lancaster. Also surviving is her grandson, Jayzhon Benning, and her granddaughter, JaeIzha Benning; her step daughter, Briana Murray of CT; a sister Linda Weitzel, wife of Joseph of Mountville; and a brother Edward Rankin, husband of Shirley of East Earl. Brenda was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and James Lee Ranking and her parents.
A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, July 24th at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where a viewing will take place from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brenda's memory may be offered to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. For online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com