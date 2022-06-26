Brenda S. Grager, 68, of Strasburg, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Born in Kinzers, PA, she was the daughter of Mildred E. (Sheaffer) Young and the late C. Everett Young.
She was a graduate of Pequea Valley High School, attended Mansfield University and received her bachelor's degree from Eastern University in 2008. Brenda retired from IU13 in 2016.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Lancaster, and active in the choir. She also served as choir director and organist for several local churches.
Brenda felt that her children and grandchildren were the greatest blessing in her life. She was passionate about music and enjoyed singing with various ensembles including Lancaster Chamber Singers and Musical Associates of Lancaster. She also cherished time with friends, going out for lunch and attending the theater.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by 3 children: Lori Groff wife of Kurtis of Lancaster, Deanna Grager of Strasburg and Todd Grager husband of Natalie of Millersville; 5 grandchildren: Tanner, Trevor & Jillian Groff and Avery & Coen Grager; 3 siblings: Dale Young husband of Lynda of Columbia, Kathleen Goss wife of Douglas of Willow Street and Scott Young husband of Karen of Lancaster, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service at First United Methodist Church, 29 East Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602, on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 7:00 PM. An informal visitation will follow the service. Brenda appreciated many colors. Please feel free to wear any color & pattern or wear pink in honor of Brenda's courageous fight with breast cancer. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To view the service virtually, please click the following link: https://my.gather.app/remember/brenda-grager In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brenda's memory may be made to Anchor Lancaster, 29 East Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097