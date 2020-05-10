Brenda P. Nickles

After living with a rare bone marrow cancer for more than 25 years, Brenda Pfeiffer Nickles passed away on Thursday, May 7th 2020. Her disease had transformed to acute leukemia in 2014 and her heart failed rather suddenly this past year. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Nick, of Lancaster and her loving daughter, Lori, of Ephrata. Brenda's mother, Alice June Pfeiffer, survives her in Lancaster, as well as a brother, Frank Pfeiffer, of Wrightsville and a sister, Sandra Jung. Four nieces and many cousins survive her as well.
Brenda, the daughter of Alice Myers Pfeiffer and the late Frank Pfeiffer, was born in December, 1948. A graduate of both McCaskey High School and Millersville University, Brenda loved speaking French and Spanish and visiting Francophone countries, meeting people and making new friends. She loved the adventure of traveling with her family and friends to new places here and abroad, showing that Americans can be international, concerned citizens of the world. One of Brenda's accomplishments which gave her great pleasure was teaching foreign language to many students at Manheim Township High School. She taught there for 33 years and helped strengthen their Advanced Placement Program. She also helped to organize an exchange program with a French high school in Dijon along with several other trips to France for her students.
Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family and her friends. She loved reading, traveling, taking walks and catching glimpses of wildlife. She was never without a pet or two in her home, and she and Nick rescued feral cats whenever they could. She also enjoyed hosting gatherings and celebrating the holidays with her loved ones.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
To honor her memory, take a walk at Long's Park and enjoy nature or call a friend just to say "Hi."
In lieu of flowers, research for her primary cancer is ongoing through: MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1870, Chicago, Il 60601, www.mpnresearchfoundation.org
