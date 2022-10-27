Brenda Oettel, of Lititz, was called home on October 24th at the age of 80 after a long battle with dementia. Brenda was born at home on the farm in Lancaster Township. As a child, she moved to Lancaster City and then to Lititz in 1976 where she spent the rest of her life. Brenda was a homemaker her entire life and she took great pride in how she maintained her home in a spotless manner. She was an avid reader and a fabulous cook and baker. She also loved babies and children. She spent many years babysitting the children of family and friends.
She is survived by the great love of her life, and husband of 61 years, Ron, Sr. who was her rock, her caretaker, and her guide throughout this very difficult journey. Their love and faithfulness to each other never faltered. In addition to Ron, Sr., she is survived by two beloved sons, Ron, Jr. (married to Jody Simmons Oettel) and Kevin (married to Janet Palmero-Oettel) and granddaughters, Mackenzie Oettel and Myranda Oettel. She is also survived by a dear sister, Norie Aukamp (married to Kip) of New Providence. She is once again united with parents Wesley and Ella (Sigman) Rineer, brothers Bob and Joe, and sisters Dot Unangst and Linda Rineer. Brenda was a lover of classic country music. There is no doubt she is sitting front row for Whispering Bill Anderson, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, and so many more once again.
A Celebration of Brenda's life will occur at The Spacht Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 South Broad Street, Lititz, from 11:00 to 12:00 on Saturday, October 29th.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in her memory. To send an online condolence, please visit: SntderFuneralHome.com