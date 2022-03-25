Brenda M. Pedrow, 79, of East Petersburg, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. She shared 59 years of marriage with her husband Donald Paul Pedrow. Bren and Don moved to Lancaster County in 1961. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Stella Abraham Stevenson.
A graduate of Upper Darby High School, Bren completed her bachelor's at Millersville University, earning an English as a Second Language certificate and a teaching certification from Elizabethtown College, and additional studies at Georgetown University. She taught English as a second language in Manheim Township School District, and history at Linden Hall School for Girls. Bren was passionate about learning and teaching children, being a mentor and confidant, and she was known to "adopt" her students.
She had a strong Jewish identity. Bren volunteered at Lancaster General Hospital, and VisionCorps where she received a medal for outstanding performance. She enjoyed foreign travel with Don, history, reading, and most importantly spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband Don, Bren is survived by their son, Brian D. Pedrow, husband of Christy (Swan) of Malvern, and children, Paul B. Pedrow, fianc of Erika Ferrigno, and Erik J. Pedrow, companion of Olivia Wolff; their son, Bradley Pedrow, husband of Maddy (Tejeda) of Landenberg, and children, Michael S. Pedrow, Joshua D. Pedrow, fianc of Elizabeth Walton, Cameron L. Pedrow, Ryan W. Campbell, and Joseph P. Campbell; as well as her extended family, Touche Yim, Pham Nhu Anh, wife of Alex Nguyen, and sons, Andrew and Christopher Nguyen; and Jennifer, wife of Chieu Le, and daughter Bellie.
Bren was preceded in death by her grandmother Sara Abraham, her mother Stella Abraham Stevenson, and her aunt Theresa "Terry" Scott.
A visitation will take place from 3 to 5 PM Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Traditional Jewish graveside services will take place 11 AM Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Mt. Jacob Cemetery, 700 West Oak Lane, Glenolden, PA 19036.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Birthright Israel Foundation, P.O. Box 21645, New York, NY 10087 or www.birthrightisrael.foundation.
Shiva will be observed at son Bradley's home on Monday, March 28th and Tuesday, March 29th from 11 AM to sunset.
