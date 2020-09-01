Brenda M. Paetz, 66, of Bainbridge, passed away on August 28th, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the loving wife of Charles J. Paetz.
She was born in Oxford, Pennsylvania to Robert and Nancy Poole.
Brenda was a graduate of Oxford Area High School. She was a former member of Word of Life Chapel in Bainbridge. She and her husband, in recent years, have attended Calvary Bible Church in Wrightsville.
Brenda was an avid crafter and founder of ‘Brenda's Crafts'. She enjoyed canning, gardening, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a strong woman who was adored by all who knew her.
She is survived by her mother, Nancy M. Poole, of Oxford. Two brothers, Ronald and Robert Poole of Oxford. Husband, Charles J. Paetz, of Bainbridge. Her six children, Heather R. Heistand, wife of Joseph S. Heistand of Wrightsville, Sarah E. Paetz of Manheim, Jonathan M. Paetz of Lancaster, Laura A. Paetz of Columbia, Bethany A. Paetz of Marietta, and Hannah E. Paetz of Lancaster. She is also survived by many loving grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service in the West Ridge B&B, 1285 W. Ridge Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on September 19th, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to The Lung Cancer Research Foundation. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com (717) 273-6283