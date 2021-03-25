Brenda Louise Buterbaugh of Lancaster County passed away peacefully on the first day of spring, Saturday, March 20, 2021. She was under the care of hospice at the Reading Hospital.
Born on a beautiful summer day in 1951, Brenda L. Buterbaugh is survived by her daughter, Stacy Pizzola of East Petersburg, PA, her son-in-law, Andrew Eichelberger, two sons, Anthony Pizzola of Mountville, PA, his wife, Joellen Pizzola. Dwayne Campbell, of Manheim Twp., and his wife, Vi Campbell. Brenda is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Megan, David, Spencer, and Ellie. Her sister Kathy Driesbach and her husband, Todd, as well as her brother, Gerald Buterbaugh. Brenda is survived by her nieces and nephews, Michael, Jamie, Mallory, Brandon, and Marc.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Rankin Jay Buterbaugh and Pauline Probst Buterbaugh of Lancaster County. Also preceding her in death were her niece, Kelly, and her grandson, Justin.
Brenda had a wonderful laugh that would fill the room during many family holidays and gatherings. Her laughter and spirit will be missed.
Brenda believed that all of our experiences mold us as we meander through this vast maze of wonder we call life. Throughout her life, she wanted to inspire, enlighten and soothe others. Many of her talents brought much happiness to others whether it was doggy dresses to other loving pet owners or poetry. I hope she is "dancing on the clouds with a light heart" once again and forever.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc., 625 N 4th St., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
