Brenda L. Karper, 70, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lester W. and Frances (Maurer) Long. Brenda was the wife of Wilbur Thomas "Tom" Karper with whom she celebrated 21 years of marriage.
Brenda was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1969. She retired from the Pennsylvania State Police Department as a fingerprint technician. She previously worked for AMP, Inc. as a receiving inspector and was also employed by the FBI where she did various jobs. Brenda was a member of the former Florin Fire Company Women's Auxiliary, serving as Vice President and President. Ronald McDonald House was her passion, she served as a House Manager and volunteer. She received the Essence of Humanity Award. This award is to recognize individuals who demonstrate remarkable qualities including courage, love, and extraordinary strength in the face of adversity. Brenda lived life for her grandchildren. She cherished the time she spent with them and the rest of her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Tom is a son, Paul Castline, husband of Faith of Maytown; a stepson, Wilbur James Karper, husband of Heather of Halifax; six grandchildren; three brothers, Galen Long of Lancaster, Brian Long, husband of Donna of Elizabethtown, and Shawn Long, husband of Monica of Elizabethtown; a sister-in-law, Deborah Long of Marietta; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Long.
A funeral service honoring Brenda's life will be held at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 5 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 3 PM to 5 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brenda's name may be made to RMHC of Central PA. Please mail to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central PA, 745 West Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com