Brenda Kay Buckwalter, 67, of New Holland, PA went home peacefully to be with the Lord after a few years of declining health on January 30th, 2022 in Mt. Pleasant, NC.
She was born on June 27th, 1954, in Chester County, PA to the late J. Sylvester Blank and Roberta Fisher Blank.
Brenda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed traveling, card games, singing, spending time with family and friends, and adored her granddaughters Essie and Millie. She had a deep faith, a vibrant smile, and a beautiful soul. She graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School and spent her career in the banking industry. She loved to interact with her customers.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Richard "Bucky," sons, Jason of New Holland, and Justin (Cassie) of Salisbury, NC; granddaughters, Essie and Millie; brothers, Irvin (Ruthie), Calvin (Donna), Harold (Joanne), Jim (Kathy); sisters, Doris (Allon) Lefever, Thelma (Henry) DeLong; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held this summer in Lancaster, PA.
