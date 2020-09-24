Brenda K. Spiker, 68, of Elizabethtown, entered eternal life on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Friday, August 29, 1952 in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Cyrus and Minnie (Zimmerman) Marks. She was married 23 years to William M. "Mac" Spiker.
In addition to her husband, Brenda is survived by six children: Sherry L. Hartman of Harrisburg; Marcy A. Spragg and husband Andrew of Lebanon; William R. Troutman and wife Abigail of Mount Joy and Keith A. Troutman and wife Monica of Harrisburg; Christopher D. Spiker and wife Christine of Spring Lake, NC, and Stephanie A. Spiker of Deridder, LA; six grandchildren; a sister, Rita E. Geesaman of Bethel, PA, and three cats. Brenda was predeceased by a daughter, Courtney E. Spiker, who passed away on October 2000.
Viewing will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 from 5:00-7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Leffler Chapel at Elizabethtown College, One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. Please note there will be no viewing on Saturday, Covid 19 guidelines will be followed and there will be a 145 person limit for attendance.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brenda's memory may be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.