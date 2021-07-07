Brenda K. Griffith, 67, of Manor Township, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at home, surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of the late Charles N. Griffith who passed away in 2003. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Ralph S. and Irene M. Newcomer Frey.
Brenda was a homemaker and a caregiver and was a member of Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church of Creswell. She enjoyed word puzzles, card/note writing, gardening, and canning/freezing.
She is survived by her three children: Scott D. (April) Hanna; Cassandra N. (Stephen) Byers; and Mackenzie C. Griffith. Five grandchildren: Brandon C. Hanna; Brianne N. Appel; Charlie E. Appel; Emily F. Byers and Ralph B. Byers. One great-granddaughter: Brooklynn R. Hanna. Four siblings: Phyllis I. Martin; David H. Frey; Roger N. Frey and Kathryn L. Miller. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter: Kimberle A. Hanna.
The Funeral Service will be held at Bethany EC Church of Creswell, 1165 Letort Road, Conestoga, on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Dr. Robert L. Haslam, officiating. Friends may call at the church from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Interment in Creswell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1045 New Holland Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. Casual dress is requested. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com