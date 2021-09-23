Brenda Joyce "Susie" Barlow, 70, of Leesburg, FL passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on August 10, 2021. Brenda was a beloved wife to George G. Barlow with whom she shared 40 cherished years. She was born February 21, 1951 in Quinn Wood, WV the daughter of the late Levi P. Fitzwater and Charlotte J. Powers.
Brenda graduated from Rising Sun High School and attended cosmetology school. In her professional career she worked as an assembler for several soldering companies. Brenda devoted her life to George and loved spending her time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children: Kenneth Mayberry and Melissa (Jeff) Dull; step brother Gary (Cheryl) Powers; 4 grandchildren: Trisa Mayberry, Kenny Lynn Mayberry, Derrick Johnson and Marcus Johnson; great-grandchild Delilah Johnson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sherley A. Eckman and nephew, Ted Clayton.
A Memorial Service will be held at Morrison Unites Methodist Church Leesburg on Friday September 3, 2021 beginning at 1pm. Brenda's final resting place will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora, MD 19363 with a Graveside Service September 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
