Brenda J. Swarr

Brenda J. (White), 68, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Dorothy (Metzger) White. She was the devoted wife of Timothy M. Swarr for 32 years.
Family was everything to Brenda. She was happiest when surrounded by those she loved, often being the hub for cookouts and gatherings. Brenda would go out of her way to do for others, making sure that no one went without. She was known for her love of cleaning and baking, from pumpkin rolls to peanut butter eggs! She also enjoyed antiquing and Betty Boop.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, children; Robert Berardi, husband of Staci, and Shelley Berardi all of Mt. Joy, Larry Berardi of Maytown, Sara Folker, wife of Kevin, of Denver and Paige Pipkin, wife of Mitchell, of Conestoga, and siblings; Robert White, husband of Marge, of Lititz, Barbara McClain, wife of Troy, of Mount Joy, Carl White, husband of Jill, of Mt. Joy, Shirley Long, wife of Rick, of Lancaster and Mary Cox of Ocean City, MD, as well as her eight grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her parents and her brother-in-law, Jerry Cox.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
