Brenda J. Hochstedler, 55, of Reinholds, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Cornerstone Retreat after a brief illness of lymphoma.
She was born in Lancaster to James L. and Clara Z. (Seibel) Newswanger of Ephrata and was the wife of LaVern L. Hochstedler with whom she shared 33 years of marriage.
She was a member of Valley View Mennonite Church.
Brenda was a mother at home, serving God and taking care of her family.
In addition to her husband and parents, Brenda is survived by six children, Loren K. of Iowa, LuAnna J. at home, Eric L. of Wellsboro, Janessa K., Curtis D., Kayla D. Hochstedler, at home and six siblings, Wesley, husband of Wilma Newswanger of Denver, Anne, wife of Kevin Nolt of Richfield, James L., Jr., husband of Rachel Newswanger of Wyoming, Michael, husband of Laura Newswanger of Barto, Shannon, husband of Rebecca Newswanger of Idaho, Janelle, wife of Arlin Sensenig of Denver.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Valley View Mennonite Church, 194 Gockley Road, Stevens. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the church. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.