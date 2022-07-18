Brenda J. Cole, 81, of Holtwood, passed on July 16, 2022, after years of battling Alzheimer's. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Janet (Gerlitzki) Cole. She was the loving wife of Jake Eichelberger until his passing in 2008.
Growing up Brenda developed a deep love for animals which would stay with her through her life. She enjoyed raising horses and spending time with her cats. She also enjoyed Native American culture and traveling through the Southwest. Her passion for animals and Native American culture persuaded her to frequently donate to animal charities and groups designed to help Native American children.
Brenda will be sorely missed by her sons, Peter Voci, husband of Jessica of Holtwood and Anthony Voci, companion of Yanira of Los Angeles, CA; granddaughters: Samantha, Ava, plus one on the way; a sister, Linda Cole of Conestoga; stepdaughters: Gina Patounas, Joanne Patounas, Maria Georgalis, and Helen Hazatones. Her family would like to extend their deep-felt thanks and gratitude to all of the caregivers and staff that assisted Brenda especially, Sandy Scritchfield, Angie Young, Karen Vickers, and Gina O'Connor.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Paxtang Cemetery, 490 N. Paxtang Ave., Harrisburg, PA at 10 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, support.worldwildlife.org or the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org
