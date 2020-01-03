Brenda Gleason, 57, of Osceola Road, Drumore PA died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Brenda was born in Lancaster and was the wife of William Charles "Chuck" Gleason for 7 years. She was preceded in death by her first husband David Gregory Wise.
For 20 years she operated her own daycare business and then was employed as a courier for Lancaster General Hospital.
She was active with the girl scouts and a member of New Providence Baptist Church.
Brenda loved the Lord, nature, camping, going on adventures, getting into shenanigans, picking up her grandkids and going "jeepin", and spending time with her family and friends. She also loved her second home in Montana.
Brenda was known for her happy disposition and her infectious laugh and smile.
Surviving beside her husband Chuck are 5 children, Joe (Barb) Gleason, Sara (Glen) Astheimer, Bobbijean (Chris) Buster, Nathan Gleason, and Jim Gleason. She was the beloved Nana to her 6 grandchildren, Emily, Brandi, Bruce, Dianne, Lily, and Aiden; 3 siblings, Cathy (Jeff) Brotzman, Dennis (Dee) Doulin, Darrell (Andrea) Doulin and her 4 Lefever half siblings; numerous nieces and nephews; and her four legged children Bella and Daisy.
Funeral services will be held at New Providence Baptist Church, 2411 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, PA on Monday at 7:00PM with Pastor Ronald Rush officiating. A viewing will be held at the church from 5:00PM until the time of service. Interment will be in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Potter County on Tuesday at 1:00PM.
Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
