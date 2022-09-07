Brenda Diane Heinsey, 73, known by many as " Jiggy," "Hot Rod Mama," and "Mam," of Denver, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at home.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Amos "Tut" Landis, Jr. and Pearl M. (Sweigart) Landis and was the wife of Clyde E. Heinsey with whom she shared 52 years of marriage.
Including being a homemaker, Brenda alongside her husband Clyde, worked for the family business, Heinsey's Poultry, for over 40 years including Heinsey's Small Animal and Poultry Auction at Roots Farmers Market in Manheim. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and yard, playing cards, and was an avid bingo player. She also loved classic cars. She had a heart of gold and was willing to help anyone.
In addition to her husband, Brenda is survived by her son, Jeromie, husband of Lisa Heinsey of Reinholds; her daughter, Billie Jo Roberts of Ephrata; two grandsons, Tyler Heinsey, Justin Heinsey; a brother, Ricky, husband of Pat Landis; a sister, Cindy, wife of Jimmy Dunn, and her beloved Jack-a-bee, Beetle.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, followed by funeral services at 12:00 PM with Pastor Timothy Craven officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
