Brenda C. Harker, 73, of Trinity House Apartments, Columbia, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born in Lewistown, daughter of the late Robert C. and Emory Smith Snyder. She was an Elvis Presley fan and enjoyed word-find books.
She is survived by two sons: Anthony W. (Myrna J.) Helsel, Manheim and Robert C. Harker, Lewistown. Three grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Siblings: Raymond (Barb) Smith, Thompsontown; Donna Snyder and Harold Snyder, both of Downingtown. She was preceded in death by one sister: Mary Sunderland and one brother: William Shaeffer.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. Interment in Mount Bethel Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com