Brenda A. Lutz, 80, of Reinholds, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Denver, PA, she was a daughter of the late Harry S. and Mary Jane (Ludwig) McQuate and the devoted wife of Ronald Lutz who passed in 1971, and John D. ‘Donnie’ Lutz who passed in 2004.
For over 15-years, Brenda worked at the Anderson’s Pharmacy in Denver where she loved interacting with customers. She formerly worked at the Bollman Hat Co. and was a cook for the VFW in Reinholds and Athletic Assoc. in Reamstown. She loved babysitting and creating memories with the grandchildren especially during Valentine’s Day. Brenda enjoyed birthday trips to the casino, loved bingo and was an avid reader for many years. Brenda was a huge Rod Stewart fan and just as his song describes, Brenda’s spirit, wit, and energy will be remembered as Forever Young.
Brenda is survived by her five children, Scott A. (Kathy Parson) Lutz of Lititz, Sherri (Timothy) Hixson of Reinholds, Linda (David Anderson of Reamstown, Lisa Keller of Stevens, and Nancy Lutz of Reinholds; two sisters, Linda J. Evans, and Rebecca L. (Barry) Moyer; three brothers, H. Samuel McQuate, Jr., William M. (Marie Heft) McQuate, and Patrick D. (Nancy Weinhold) McQuate; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tues., Jan. 18th at 10 a.m. in Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA., officiated by Reverend Brad Haws. Interment will immediately follow at Swamp Cemetery.
In memory of Brenda, contributions to the American Heart Assoc. at www.heart.org.
