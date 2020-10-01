Brenda A. Greiner, 71, of Mount Joy, died unexpectedly at her home. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of Ann Buchanan Reuter of Mount Joy and the late Charles Reuter. Surviving in addition to her mother, Ann, is a daughter, Lisa Lees, wife of Gregory of Mount Joy; four grandsons; Zachary, Nicholas, Michael and Andrew Lees; and two sisters, Donna Fackler of Hornell, NY and Connie, wife of Tom Kirchner of Mount Joy.
Brenda was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1967. Following graduation, she worked at the former SICO Company and Greiner Industries. Throughout her life, Brenda expressed her artistic talents in many ways, including painting, writing, and making homemade candy. She was also an avid reader who valued her community library. Brenda was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church where she enjoyed volunteering with community dinners.
A funeral service honoring Brenda's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12 noon. Family and friends will be received following the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com