Braxton Owen Parker Lippold, 23, of Reinholds, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 12, 2023, after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident. Born in Ephrata, Braxton was the middle son of Michael A. Jr. and Elaine V. (Cricks) Lippold.
Braxton was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 2018. He played football, lacrosse, wrestled, and had raced motocross. Braxton obtained his bachelor's degree of Applied Engineering & Technology Management at Millersville University in 2022. He was an excellent student, graduated with honors. He worked at Otis Elevator and was a member of IUEC Local 84, International Union of Elevator Constructors. An avid outdoorsman, Braxton enjoyed fishing and never told of his favorite fishing holes or special baits. Hunting in Armstrong County was also a favorite, he never missed a deer season. He was a member of the Adamstown and Cushion Peak Rod & Gun clubs and a lifetime auxiliary member of the Reinholds VFW Post 6759. Braxton enjoyed line dancing at Johnny & Hons and lifting weights at Wyo Fitness, both kept him in shape. He also liked snowboarding. Braxton had a vast network of friendships which he treasured. He was very sociable and quickly turned strangers into friends. Braxton had the biggest heart, loved his family deeply, and followed his own moral compass of values, gratitude, and truth. He spoke his mind, often with limited filters, and lived his own version of life. Gone too soon, Braxton's vibrant smile, loving presence, and larger-than-life personality will forever be missed.
In addition to his parents, Braxton is survived by two brothers, Gavin R. Lippold (Lauren Stricker) of Reinholds, Evin B. Lippold (Katlyn Mulholland) of Denver; "Pappies", Dennis L. Cricks, Sr. of West Lebanon, and Dale Fitterling of Denver; best friends, Thomas J. Boyer and Matthew Boyer; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Braxton was predeceased by grandparents, Michael Sr. and Ellen Lippold.
A Visitation will take place at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens) on Wed., Aug. 16th from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. The visitation will pause at 6:00p.m. for a time of sharing led by Braxton's brothers, then visitation will resume. www.goodfuneral.com
