Brantley David Brian Wolfinger, 5, of Myerstown and Reamstown, PA, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a vehicle accident in Heidelberg Township on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Brantley was born in Ephrata, PA and was a kindergartener at Reamstown Elementary.
He is survived by his mother, Dana R. Zwally-Geesey, wife of Justin M. Geesey; father, David B. Wolfinger, Jr.; two siblings: Landon E. and Alayna R. Zwally; maternal grandmother: Deborah Wiegand, wife of Paul Wiegand; maternal grandfather: Ray D. Zwally; paternal grandparents: Sheri and David B. Wolfinger, Sr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brantley enjoyed going to school at Reamstown Elementary and attended Mohn's Hill E.C. Church in Reading, PA.
He liked to listen to music and loved the outdoors, especially riding four wheelers and skateboarding.
Brantley was a sweet boy, a gentleman, and an old soul. He was also a great big brother to Alayna and a great little brother to Landon and loved to be around babies.
He was strong and adventurous and always looking for fun things to do.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA on Wednesday, December 23rd from 10 to 11 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 indoor gathering limits, guests are kindly asked to keep visit time with the family brief. Guests are also asked to wear masks and follow CDC Social Distancing Guidelines.
Private memorial services will follow at the convenience of the family.
