Brandy S. Minnich

Brandy Sammantha Minnich, 39, of Columbia, passed away February 16, 2022. She is survived by her parents Jacqueline Minnich and Randolph Ruf of Columbia, and parents Scott and Alice Minnich of North Carolina.
Brandy was a homemaker and a jewelry maker. She took great pride in her pieces of jewelry and even greater pride in her children. Brandy loved unconditionally. If you were in her circle, you were there for life. She loved and loved and loved. No matter what. She enjoyed video games with her kids; hanging out with them brought her immense joy. She was an amazing mommy. Brandy will be missed deeply forever.
Brandy is also survived by her children, Christopher Eric and Cali Rose, of Columbia; her partner, Christopher Bolton; sister, Skyler Ruf, of Columbia; niece, Lylian Minnich, of Lancaster; brothers, Devin Minnich, of Colorado and Benjamin Minnich, of Maryland along with their mother, Linda Gustafson, of Maryland; sister-in-law and friend, Lisa Queen, of Lancaster; grandfather, David Minnich; grandmother, Carol Bomberger; and many loving friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her brother, Eric Minnich; grandmother, Caroline Minnich; grandparents, Bill and Donna Horm; and her dogs Dylan and Bella.
"In a field of roses, you are a beautiful smiling sunflower with a heart of gold". Anon
A memorial service for Brandy will take place in the future at the discretion of her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Heart Association or The Columbia Animal Shelter. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville.